45 Million Brain Quest Kids Can’t Be Wrong!
Brain Quest is America’s #1 educational bestseller, with more than 45 million copies in print. Curriculum-based, but infused with a spirit of fun, it’s loved by kids, trusted by parents, and used and recommended by teachers because it works – and entertains, too.
Each Brain Quest deck is a fast-paced question-and-answer game that challenges kids on the stuff they need to know, when they need to know it. Brain Quest workbooks are jam-packed with curriculum-based activities, exercises, games and challenges, all in full color – plus a pull-out poster and stickers in each book. All Brain Quest content aligns with national and state standards and is overseen by the Brain Quest Advisory Board, a panel of award-winning educators.
Workbooks
Decks
Summer Brain Quest
Gift Sets
Video
Brain Quest Trailer
Reviews
“There’s a game out there that doesn’t need batteries—it runs on brain power. It’s called BRAIN QUEST, and it proves that being smart can also be fun.”
- Chicago Tribune
“BRAIN QUEST goes beyond simple memorization and encourages kids to use reasoning, listening, and visualization skills, which increases its educational and entertainment value.”
- Sesame Street Parents
“I love my BRAIN QUEST…I’m a straight-A student.”
- Denise Bertolotti, Massapequa Park, NY
“Your BRAIN QUESTs are the best! I’m in 4th grade and I always play even the higher grades! They’re challenging but fun!”
- Sonya Berenfeld, Caldwell, NJ
“Thank you for BRAIN QUEST, enjoyed by all our family.”
- Mrs. W. L. Johnson, Longport, NJ